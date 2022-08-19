Chelsea set to offer €19 million plus variables in attempt to sign Barcelona star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to lodge an initial bid of €19 million plus add-ons for the services of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang, 33, has recently emerged as a transfer target for the Blues as they've lost two strikers this summer (via Relevo). Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have left the club to re-join Inter Milan (on loan) and RB Leipzig respectively.

Aubameyang joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer in January earlier this year and has three years left on his contract.

Since joining the Blaugrana, Aubameyang has registered 13 goals and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions. Prior to that, he relished a productive four-year stint with Arsenal, scoring 68 goals and contributing 16 assists in 128 Premier League matches.

Football Daily @footballdaily



◎ 63 games

◉ 56 goals

◉ 8 assists



A reunion soon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record under Thomas Tuchel:◎ 63 games◉ 56 goals◉ 8 assistsA reunion soon. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record under Thomas Tuchel: ◎ 63 games◉ 56 goals◉ 8 assists A reunion soon. 👀 https://t.co/I9fsisg6jM

According to Relevo, Chelsea are preparing an initial offer worth up to €24 million, including €5 million in variables for Aubameyang.

The former Gabon international is close to agreeing personal terms, worth double his current salary at Barcelona, with the west London outfit.

Aubameyang has earlier worked with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund for two years. He is considered to be a stop-gap solution for the five-time Premier League winners, as per The Telegraph.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds United, Tuchel addressed his club's pursuit of Aubameyang. He said (via Football.London):

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week. You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes."

The Blues are currently the highest-spending team in the Premier League this summer, having already dished out around £175 million on new signings.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella have been among the major additions at Stamford Bridge. They have also signed Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The opposite of frustrated. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have."



Thomas Tuchel confirms he is not frustrated with lack of signings in key positions for Chelsea 🗣 "The opposite of frustrated. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have."Thomas Tuchel confirms he is not frustrated with lack of signings in key positions for Chelsea https://t.co/JXq3T1Mjh8

Darren Bent names three signings Chelsea need to complete this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent opined on the Blues' pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He also commented on their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Bent said:

"If they get those three, they're in the title race for sure. They have to be... look at their squad after that. They'll have solved the problem of getting a goalscorer."

He continued:

"He [Aubameyang] can score goals and that's what Chelsea need. If they get him, get Fofana into that back three and De Jong in, then they have to be [title contenders]."

Chelsea will face Leeds United in their Premier League next match at Elland Road on August 21.

Edited by Aditya Singh