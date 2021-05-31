Chelsea set to offer star defender a new contract - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to extend Thiago Silva’s contract by an additional year following his impressive performances in the 2020-21 season.

Silva joined Chelsea as a free agent after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and didn’t take long to settle in at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian’s experience shone through in the 2020-21 season, as he marshaled the defense well under Frank Lampard, and then Thomas Tuchel.

After a shaky 2019-20 season, Chelsea’s defending improved manifold this past campaign as they reached two finals and finished fourth in the Premier League table after a difficult first half of the season under former manager Lampard.

As per Standard Sport, Chelsea are set to offer Silva a new one-year deal, but are still expected to sign another defender this summer.

Silva keen to extend his stay at Chelsea

The Chelsea stalwart revealed in April that he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge after a good season with the club, and boost his hopes of playing for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

"I hope to continue like this. I want to continue to play at this level and get to the World Cup in 2022. Thomas Tuchel is doing an amazing job here at Chelsea," Silva told Sky Italia in April.

Considering how well Silva has done, it would be a no-brainer for Chelsea to extend his contract and offer him an improved deal.

Silva’s previous experience working with Thomas Tuchel showed in the second half of last season as Chelsea were formidable at the back.

Thiago Silva will sign his new contract with Chelsea until June 2022 - the one year extension clause will be triggered. He’s staying.



Chelsea will open talks also with Thomas Tuchel in the next days - long-term contract set to be offered and discussed.#CFC #UCLFinal 🔵✍🏻⌛️ pic.twitter.com/CzkPGcsfjL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Although he will turn 37 in September, his game isn’t about pace. His longevity has shone through in recent seasons, and apart from a few games out with muscle injuries, he didn’t miss too much playing time.

Chelsea will hope to mount a title challenge next season, and securing Silva’s future will be key. If Silva’s playing time is managed well, the Brazilian could once again play an important role in the first team for the Blues.

