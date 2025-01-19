Chelsea set price for January sale of Trevoh Chalobah after recalling him from Crystal Palace loan: Reports

Chelsea have slapped a £40 million price tag on defender Trevoh Chalobah days after cutting short his loan spell at Crystal Palace, as per The Sun. The English defender spent the first half of the season at Selhurst Park before an injury crisis forced the Blues to recall him.

Chelsea academy graduate Chalobah has long featured in the club's list of players for sale, having escaped being sold in each of the last two summers. He moved to Crystal Palace temporarily after being placed on the transfer list last summer and was recalled after he made 14 appearances for the Eagles.

Despite appearing to need him back, Chelsea are open to the sale of the versatile 25-year-old for the right price this month. Enzo Maresca's side will listen to offers that exceed £40 million for the former England youth international, with Crystal Palace particularly interested.

Trevoh Chalobah was frozen out of the Chelsea first-team squad in the summer and forced to train away after being left out of their pre-season tour. He was also banished from using first-team facilities as the club actively sought to sell him alongside Conor Gallagher, another academy graduate.

Injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, as well as the lack of trust in Axel Disasi, have left the Blues light at the back. They will, however, be open to selling Chalobah, as per The Sun, as this will represent pure profit on their books. They may turn to teenage duo Josh Acheampong and Aaron Anselmino for the remainder of the season if a sale goes through.

Trevoh Chalobah set to be involved for Chelsea against Wolves

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah is set to return to action for the Blues when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League on Monday. The 25-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace amid an injury crisis at the back.

Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are set to miss out on the game against Wolves through injury, and Levi Colwill is a doubt for the game. With Axel Disasi being left out with a sale expected, Enzo Maresca is left with Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong as centre-back options.

Chalobah has taken the number 23 shirt at his boyhood club after his previous number 14 shirt was handed to Joao Felix at the start of the season. The centre-back will look to add to his 80 appearances for his boyhood club in Monday's game at Stamford Bridge.

