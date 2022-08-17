Chelsea set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign La Liga forward - Reports 

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in bringing Villarreal starlet Yeremy Pino to the Premier League, Simon Phillips (via Football.London) has claimed.

Pino, 19, is the latest player to be linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners have brought in five players this summer and it is believed that Arteta is eyeing further reinforcements.

The attack is supposedly an area of interest for the north Londoners, with Pino joining Cody Gakpo and Jarrod Bowen to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the aforementioned report, Arteta’s side are not the only team to be linked with a move for the 19-year-old La Liga player. Chelsea, too, are reportedly keeping tabs on the player, extending their trend of monitoring proven young players this summer.

Pino signed a contract extension with the Yellow Submarine last November. This means any interested suitor could have to splurge a significant amount to convince Villarreal to sell their prized asset.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal will only discuss Pino’s departure if they receive an offer over the €50 million mark.

Pino, whose current deal expires in June 2027, has played 78 games for the La Liga outfit across competitions, recording 14 goals and five assists. He won the UEFA Europa League with Villarreal in the 2020-21 season, pitching in with a goal in nine appearances.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s summer recruits have looked sharp in the Premier League

Both London clubs have done their fair share of reshuffling this summer, and by the looks of it, the two teams have come out stronger on the other side.

The Gunners’ new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have hit the ground running, emerging as their standout performers in the Premier League. While Zinchenko provided a brilliant assist in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace (August 5), Jesus scored a brace in a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on August 13.

Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly impressed in Sunday’s (August 14) 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring a goal and defending well. Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella, on the other hand, each provided an assist in the same fixture.

