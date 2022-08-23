Chelsea set to rival Tottenham in race to sign 23-year-old Italian midfielder: Reports

Chelsea are set to rival their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, as per reports from Express Sport.

It is understood the Blues are considering a move for the Italian despite the recent shoulder injury he suffered against Cremonese over the weekend.

The versatile midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham as Spurs boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the player. Conte is believed to be keen on bringing the Roma star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

However, Chelsea are now said to be looking to hijack the move. Express Sport claims the reason why both Chelsea and Tottenham both want the Italian is his versatility.

Zaniolo can function as an attacking midfielder or a secondary striker and can play on either flank or even as a wing-back. Both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel usually play a 3-4-3 system and a versatile player like Zaniolo could prove to be a solid asset for either side.

Roma have already rebuffed a loan offer for their prized asset from Tottenham but Conte is still keen on the Italian international. The Italian outfit could be tempted to sell the versatile attacker if their asking price of around £42 million is met.

However, they will attempt to tie Zaniolo down to a new improved contract if he stays beyond deadline day with his current deal expiring in 2024. Jose Mourinho's side are believed to be open to letting Zaniolo depart on loan if a mandatory purchase clause is inserted.

Along with Spurs and the Blues, Juventus are also interested in the highly-regarded Italy international.

Chelsea and Tottenham target has a bright future

Zaniolo has been rated highly since his early days but he has not been able to live up to his immense potential yet due to injury troubles.

The Roma midfielder missed a total of 266 days with a cruciate ligament rupture back in the 2020-21 campaign, which saw his progress severely hampered. The attacking midfielder has since established himself as a key player at Roma.

Zaniolo has played a total of 113 games for Roma till date, scoring 22 times while producing 15 assists.

