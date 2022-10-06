Chelsea set sights on 30-year-old forward for January after failing to sign him in the summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in January following their failed bid over the summer.

According to A Bola (as per Sport Witness), the Blues got in touch with the 30-year-old's agent in the summer window, but the Portuguese side blocked the deal. But the west London club have now 'set their sights' on the Iran international, with Taremi's agent believing after the World Cup would be the right time for his client to move.

If Chelsea get the impression that they can sign the attacker, they will begin negotiations with Porto as soon as they can. Taremi has made an outstanding start to the campaign with the Dragons, having bagged seven goals and six assists in all competitions so far.

The 6'2" striker has netted 56 goals in 107 appearances for Porto since his move from Rio Ave, including 20 in 32 league games last term. Taremi will be hoping to make a big impact for Iran at the upcoming World Cup, as his nation takes on England, USA and Wales in Group B.

Taremi has scored 28 goals in 60 international appearances so far and Chelsea could certainly do with more strength-in-depth at centre-forward. The Blues allowed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to leave in the summer and brought in 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims 'the mood is very good' at Chelsea following Champions League win

Aubameyang scored his second goal in as many matches as the Blues thrashed AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Following the game, the Gabon international couldn't hide his delight at how his career has gone since leaving Barcelona. The former Arsenal captain told Chelsea's official website:

"When you win games it is easier and the mood is very good at the moment. We’ll try to keep it up. I am feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the team-mates and staff. It was a bit strange to play against them [AC Milan] after a lot of years but that’s football.

"My goal was really special to tell the truth, it was my ex-team and we had a great night, we played very well so we are happy."

He added after the win:

"It was not an easy game. They played well in the first half but then we kept the intensity really high. We were dominant and confident. We needed a reaction and we did it. With our fans, we did amazing and we are happy to get the three points."

