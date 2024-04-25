Chelsea set sights on summer move for 28-year-old Serie A goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea are looking to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window, as per fichajes.net.

This report states that the France international has been a long-term target. The opportunity has come to sign the player with two years left on his deal. So far this campaign, the 28-year-old has made 42 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Further, it is believed that the Serie A side could have trouble renewing Maignan's deal. The goalkeeper reportedly earns €2.8 million per year and is demanding a significant increase in his wages.

With these complications at play, the Blues may have the solution to their goalkeeping problems from this season. Robert Sanchez has missed large parts of the season due to injury, which has required Djordje Petrovic to step in.

The Serbian between the sticks hasn't overly impressed nor has Sanchez when he was available during the start of the campaign. This season, Petrovic has played 17 Premier League matches, from which he's managed three clean sheets and let in 32 goals.

However, Maignan may need to have a long think about a move to Stamford Bridge. The west Londoners aren't enjoying the best of seasons, currently placed ninth in the league standings, which means they could be without European football next year.

So far in his career, Maignan has made 110 appearances across competitions for AC Milan, bagging 44 clean sheets. He's lifted one Serie A title during his stay in Milan.

Real Madrid will not extend Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga's contract - Reports

Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid will reportedly not offer Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga a new loan deal in the summer, as per Marca (via Daily Sports). The Spanish shot-stopper joined Los Blancos on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2023 but has rarely featured for the Spanish giants.

With Thibaut Courtois sustaining a long-term injury, many would've expected Kepa to be the one replacing the Belgian. However, Andriy Lunin's emergence has meant that the 29-year-old has played just 12 league matches this season.

Once Kepa returns to Stamford Bridge in the summer, he will have to fight it out with Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic for a starting spot, at the least. Should the Blues bring in another goalkeeper, it would make life extremely difficult for the former Athletic Bilbao man.