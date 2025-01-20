Chelsea set to sign French centre-back in €20 million deal: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signature of 19-year-old French defender Mamadou Sarr on a permanent basis from sister club Strasbourg. The Blues will pay €20 million for the centre-back, who will remain with the French club on loan until the end of the season.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (via @CFCDaily) has claimed that Chelsea's signing of France U-19 international Sarr is imminent, reporting that the centre-back has an agreement with the Blues on personal terms. He added that talks are ongoing between the two clubs, owned by BlueCo, over a transfer fee, which is expected to be in the region of €20 million.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Mamadou Sarr has been at Strasbourg for just over six months, joining them last summer for €10 million from Olympique Lyon. The teenager has become one of the most important players for Liam Rosenior's side this season, making 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Sarr was reportedly spotted by the Blues' scouts last summer, but was allowed to join Strasbourg to aid his development. If the deal does go through in the ongoing window, he will join the likes of Djordje Petrovic, Andrey Santos, and Caleb Wiley, who are all on loan from Chelsea to Strasbourg.

Lazio close in on Chelsea star - Reports

Serie A side Lazio are reportedly close to signing Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei on a permanent basis this month. The Italy U-21 international is said to have been placed on the transfer list and appears set for a return to Italy.

Sky Sports Italia has claimed that Lazio are prepared to offer around €13 million plus a further €2 million in add-ons for the 21-year-old midfielder. They will look to beat fellow Serie A outfit Torino to his signature, who have seen multiple offers rejected.

Casadei has been a bit-part player since joining Chelsea, never really getting to feature on a regular basis. The youngster has made just six appearances for the Blues under Enzo Maresca this season and is keen to move away from the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback