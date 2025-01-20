  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • Chelsea set to sign French centre-back in €20 million deal: Reports

Chelsea set to sign French centre-back in €20 million deal: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jan 20, 2025 13:20 GMT
Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signature of 19-year-old French defender Mamadou Sarr on a permanent basis from sister club Strasbourg. The Blues will pay €20 million for the centre-back, who will remain with the French club on loan until the end of the season.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (via @CFCDaily) has claimed that Chelsea's signing of France U-19 international Sarr is imminent, reporting that the centre-back has an agreement with the Blues on personal terms. He added that talks are ongoing between the two clubs, owned by BlueCo, over a transfer fee, which is expected to be in the region of €20 million.

also-read-trending Trending

Mamadou Sarr has been at Strasbourg for just over six months, joining them last summer for €10 million from Olympique Lyon. The teenager has become one of the most important players for Liam Rosenior's side this season, making 13 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Sarr was reportedly spotted by the Blues' scouts last summer, but was allowed to join Strasbourg to aid his development. If the deal does go through in the ongoing window, he will join the likes of Djordje Petrovic, Andrey Santos, and Caleb Wiley, who are all on loan from Chelsea to Strasbourg.

Lazio close in on Chelsea star - Reports

Serie A side Lazio are reportedly close to signing Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei on a permanent basis this month. The Italy U-21 international is said to have been placed on the transfer list and appears set for a return to Italy.

Sky Sports Italia has claimed that Lazio are prepared to offer around €13 million plus a further €2 million in add-ons for the 21-year-old midfielder. They will look to beat fellow Serie A outfit Torino to his signature, who have seen multiple offers rejected.

Casadei has been a bit-part player since joining Chelsea, never really getting to feature on a regular basis. The youngster has made just six appearances for the Blues under Enzo Maresca this season and is keen to move away from the club.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी