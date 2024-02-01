Chelsea set sizeable loan fee for Armando Broja ahead of transfer deadline: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly demanding a £5 million loan fee to let Armando Broja leave during the closing hours of the January transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham remain interested in Broja. The Albanian forward has struggled for game time this season, starting six of 13 league games, with one goal and one assist.

Broja, 22, has been linked with Wolves and the Cottagers throughout the January transfer window. But, the Premier League clubs have been put off Chelsea's valuation and their latest demand of a sizeable loan fee hasn't enticed them.

The Albania international has been given a recent run in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI with Nicolas Jackson away at the African Cup of Nations. The young forward signed a five-year deal with the Blues in September 2022, keeping him tied to the Stamford Bridge outfit until 2028.

However, Broja has lacked first-team opportunities and appears to not be a key member of Pochettino's side. He previously spent the 2021-22 season out on loan at Southampton where he managed nine goals in 38 games across competitions.

TEAMTalk football correspondent Fraser Fletcher reports that Pochettino was clear that he wanted a replacement signed should Broja leave. It looks as though he will be without one when the transfer window slams shut at 11 PM GMT tonight.

Chelsea could reportedly replace Broja with LOSC Lille's Jonathan David

Chelsea could turn to Jonathan David (right).

Chelsea don't look likely to bring in a replacement for Broja today given the lack of time left in the transfer window. But, they could make a future move for LOSC Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David.

Fichajes reports that the Blues have entered the race to sign David, 24, and his contract with the Ligue 1 side expires next year. He was said to be eager to make the move to Stamford Bridge this month although that now looks unlikely.

David has been in fine form for Lille, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions. Los Dogues are reluctant to lose the Canada international but understand they may need to cash in due to his contract expiring in June 2025.

Thus, the Ligue 1 outfit are prepared to do business at around €40 million (£34 million). That's significantly less than many other strikers on the transfer market including Napoli's Victor Osimhen who has a £112 million (€130 million) release clause.