Chelsea set to step up transfer pursuit of 22-year-old Premier League breakout star wanted by Manchester United: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea are ready to lock horns with Manchester United to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The Englishman has been impressive for the East Anglian club this season, registering 10 goals and two assists from 27 games across competitions.

Ad

The Blues are pleased with his efforts and have already sent scouts to monitor him. The London giants are looking for a new striker this year amid Nicolas Jackson's mixed form.

Chelsea want more cover for the position and have identified Delap as an option. As manager of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad, Enzo Maresca worked with the 22-year-old in 2020 and is plotting a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

However, Manchester United could end up ruining Chelsea's plans. The Red Devils have struggled in the final third this season, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress.

Ad

Trending

Ruben Amorim's team have found the back of the net just 30 times in 26 games in the Premier League this campaign. Apart from the bottom three, only Everton (29) have scored fewer goals than Manchester United in the league this season.

Delap, who is under contract at Portman Road until 2029, has been identified as an option to address the Red Devils' goalscoring woes. Ipswich Town are aware of the rising interest in their star and have slapped a £40m tag on his head. Arsenal and Liverpool also have their eyes on the Englishman.

Ad

Will Manchester United pip Chelsea to the services of Victor Osimhen?

Liam Delap

A recent report from Nigerian outlet Business Day (via Football365) has suggested that Manchester United are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigerian was close to a move to Chelsea last summer before the transfer broke down at the eleventh hour.

Ad

Osimhen has since joined Galatasaray on loan and has continued his goalscoring exploits in Turkey. The 26-year-old has registered 20 goals and five assists from 26 appearances across competitions so far.

The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and believe he can be the answer to their troubles in the final third. Manchester United are apparently willing to trigger the player's €75m release clause.

However, they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and clubs from Saudi Arabia in the race. The report adds that Chelsea could also return for the Nigerian at the end of the season, despite being hot on the heels of Liam Delap. Osimhen's contract with Napoli expires in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback