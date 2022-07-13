Chelsea show interest in attacker with €150 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao to bolster their offensive ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Leao, who has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro, shot to fame with his electric performances on the left flank last campaign. During the 2021-22 season, he registered 26 goal contributions and helped AC Milan lift the Serie A title.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Chelsea have asked for information about Leao this summer but are yet to table an official bid. On the other hand, Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) claim that the Blues face competition from Manchester City for the signature of the Portuguese star.

The report further added that a new figure, a lawyer and a close friend of Leao's family, has joined the player's entourage to help handle transfer negotiations. Leao is officially represented by agent Jorge Mendes.

As per the aforementioned Gazzetta dello Sport report, AC Milan are open to raising Leao's salary from €1.5 million to €6 million per year. The club are also open to lowering his release clause from €150 million to €100 million.

Leao, who rose through the ranks of Sporting CP during his early career, joined AC Milan from Lille for €23 million in the summer of 2019. Overall, he has featured in 115 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 27 goals and 21 assists in the process.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have agreed personal terms with forward Raheem Sterling before completing a £45 million deal with Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.

According to Football Insider, the west London outfit are also set to table a £14 million bid for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

William Gallas has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer to Chelsea

Former France defender William Gallas has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not a good fit for the Blues. Speaking on Genting Casino, the 44-year- opined about the developing transfer saga. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class player and everybody knows that he wants to play Champions League football. I don't think he would suit Chelsea. Cristiano and Thomas Tuchel should have a good conversation because if they really want to sign him then they will have to speak about everything."

He added:

"If he does sign for Chelsea, I'm sure the other players will learn a lot from him and I'm sure he'll score goals because the players around him will give him plenty of chances."

