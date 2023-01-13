Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly bound to accept a €10 million offer for Chelsea-linked soon-to-be-free forward Marcus Thuram.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for a fee of €12 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a center-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has netted 41 goals and laid down 26 assists in 119 games for his club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with his stellar cameo for France against Argentina. Overall, he laid out two assists in 152 minutes of first-team action for the eventual runners-up in the Middle East.

Only Christopher Nkunku (12) has more goals in the Bundesliga this season than Marcus Thuram (10). Both players have been linked with moves to Chelsea in recent weeks.





In his column for Caught Offside, famed journalist Christian Falk shed light on the transfer saga involving Chelsea and Thuram. He wrote:

"I heard that Gladbach is still waiting for an offer from Chelsea for Marcus Thuram. Beside new loan signing Joao Felix, it's not the same type of striker, so they still need one. Gladbach have an idea of selling Thuram for €10 million now rather than losing him for free in the summer, then reinvesting the money in a new striker."

Claiming Barcelona to be a potential suitor for Thuram, Falk continued:

"The offer's yet to come and they're a little bit afraid of Barcelona who have been sweeping up all the free agents. We heard this will be an interesting solution for Thuram, as he doesn't feel like he has to move at the moment. He's said he doesn't have to leave but if Chelsea is bringing €10 million to the table, you have to do it."

Thuram, on the other hand, has opened the 2022-23 campaign in fine form. So far, he has scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Daniel Farke's side.





Christopher Nkunku deal 100% sealed for June — can be considered Chelsea player. João Félix deal will not change Chelsea plans as negotiations will continue for Marcus Thuram as revealed last week and also other targets — in different positions.

