Chelsea could sign £27 million rated midfielder who has drawn comparisons with Sadio Mane - Reports

Chelsea are to battle it out with Everton to sign Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Ligue 1 side FC Metz, according to the Daily Mail (via Football London).

Despite being a central midfielder, Sarr has drawn comparisons with another Senegal star in Sadio Mane. Senegal national team manager Aliou Cisse has compared Sarr to Mane as the young midfielder is capable of playing in multiple systems just like the Liverpool star. Cisse said:

"For me, he is like Sadio Mane. It’s true he has less experience than Mane and has proven less than him, but he is able to play in several systems.”

The 18-year-old midfielder made his debut for Metz in November 2020. Since then Sarr has become a full international which has caught the eye of a host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Everton.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Everton are leading the charge to sign Sarr, with Chelsea now joining the race as well.

Despite interest from Chelsea and Everton, Pape Sarr has another four years remaining on his Metz contract. However, the Ligue 1 side are demanding a fee close to £27 million for any suitable parties.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

The Blues are set to go head-to-head with Everton for the 18-year-old’s signature https://t.co/gNDuj58JnX — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) August 16, 2021

Pape Matar Sarr could be a useful signing for Chelsea

Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr could be a useful addition to Chelsea's squad if the Blues decide to sign him from Metz. Sarr has earned a lot of praise for being an energetic box-to-box midfielder who has an eye for an odd goal. The 18-year-old is capable of playing across any position in midfield.

However, Everton are currently in the lead to sign the Metz midfield prodigy. Due to interest from other Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, the price has driven up to £27 million.

Despite Chelsea's interest in the midfielder, their priority remains a new centre-back with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde being on their list.

The Blues have already spent big on Romelu Lukaku, having signed the Belgian forward from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million. Apart from Lukaku, Chelsea have had a quiet transfer window that might explode in the final two weeks.

Chelsea and a few other Premier League heavyweights are reportedly preparing a bid for Metz’s talented teenager Pape Sarr.



This is according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Blues are looking to entice Sarr away from his French fortress. #Chelseafchttps://t.co/AeIm1iFqSm — Around Sports (@AroundSports2) August 16, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee