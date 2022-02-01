Chelsea sign talented 18-year-old for a 'substantial fee' on deadline day - Reports

Chelsea have completed the signing of Charlton Athletic youngster Mason Burstow on transfer deadline day, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old has immediately been sent back on loan to the League One outfit until the end of the season.

Burstow's performances for Charlton Athletic attracted the attention of various Premier League clubs, with Brentford being one of them. However, a "substantial bid" from the European champions saw them land the highly-rated forward.

Mason Burstow has had a breakout season for Charlton Athletic in League One. The forward has netted six goals in 15 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has confirmed Burstow's imminent move to the Premier League giants. He was quoted as saying:

"A bid has come in from a Premier League club for Mason, so we've allowed him to go and chat with them. I believe that a deal is very close and that he will be coming back on loan to us. Great that the club and the chairman has got a deal he is happy with. But also we get the player back as well."

"Pleasing, if we do manage to get him back on loan, that I can continue to help that development. Hopefully send him to Chelsea an even better player than he is now.'"

Chelsea have had a reputation for producing some of the most talented youngsters in England. The Blues have seen the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham come out of their youth academy in recent seasons.

However, it is also worth noting that breaking into the Blues' first team is a difficult task for any young footballer.

Chelsea have a massive month of February ahead of them

February is going to be a massive month for Chelsea as they have the opportunity to win two major pieces of silverware in the coming month. By virtue of being European champions, the Blues will travel to the UAE to compete in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side will enter the competition at the semi-final stage. This means that they only have to win two games to lift their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea have also made it through to the finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-final. The Blues will face Liverpool in the final on the 27th of February at Wembley Stadium.

