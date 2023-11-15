Chelsea stall over handing new contract to England star, 2 rival PL clubs interested in signing Blues star if he becomes available - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly stalling over handing Conor Gallagher a new contract, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United monitoring his situation.

According to TEAMTalk, Gallagher is determined to stay at Stamford Bridge and wants to sign a new deal with the Blues. His current contract expires in June 2025 so he's fast approaching his final year.

Gallagher is said to have surprised many with his excellent showings for Chelsea this season. Many expected him to take a backseat to new signing Romeo Lavia when the Belgian arrived from Southampton in the summer.

However, Lavia is yet to play for Mauricio Pochettino's side due to an ankle injury. This has allowed Gallagher a prominent starting role in the Blues' team, and he's taken it in his stride.

The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances across competitions, providing four assists. The England international has even captained the west Londoners in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absences.

Gallagher's fine showings at Stamford Bridge have earned him a regular spot in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad. He's earned 10 caps, providing one assist for his national team.

However, Chelsea are yet to reward Gallagher's consistent performances with a new contract offer. Negotiations over a renewal are yet to get started and they are risking losing the Epsom-born midfielder.

Tottenham and West Ham are keeping a close eye on his situation while Liverpool were interested in the summer. Gallagher is unlikely to depart in January but he could be one to watch in next summer's transfer window if talks over a new deal don't begin.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher hails Thiago Silva as a leader without the captain's armband

Thiago Silva has displayed his leadership qualities.

Pochettino made an interesting call by handing James the captain's armband in the summer. The English right-back replaced Cesar Azpilicueta in the role after the Spaniard joined Atletico Madrid.

Some were surprised to see Pochettino not give the armband to Thiago Silva given his experience. The 39-year-old has been one of Europe's most renowned defenders for several years, playing for the likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Gallagher insists that Silva is still a leader even without wearing the armband. He said (via ChelseaChronicle):

"Reece James has been one of Chelsea’s best players in recent years when he’s been fit and he’s come through the academy, so he got the armband. You could say Thiago Silva but everyone knows he is a leader that doesn’t need an armband, he’s still a massive leader on the pitch himself."

Silva has continued to roll back the years with superb performances for the Blues this season. He's made 12 appearances, helping his side keep three clean sheets, and scored in Pochettino's side's 4-4 draw with Manchester City.