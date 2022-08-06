Chelsea star asks Thomas Tuchel not to pick him for Everton game - Reports

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has reportedly requested Thomas Tuchel to leave him out of the squad for the Blues' opening Premier League game of the season against Everton today (August 6).

According to Sport, the Spaniard is reluctant to play against the Toffees to avoid sustaining an injury and jeopardizing his move to Catalan giants Barcelona. The west London club and Xavi Hernandez's side are believed to be close to agreeing on a deal for the veteran left-back.

Marcos Alonso has been a key member of Chelsea's squad since joining the club from Fiorentina in 2016 for £24 million. He enjoyed an incredible start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in 31 games in his debut campaign, The left-back helped the Blues win the 2016-17 Premier League title.

The Spaniard took his performances to another level the following season, scoring seven goals in 33 Premier League games and helping the Blues win the FA Cup. He continued to be an integral part of the club's starting line-up until the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in 2020.

Been told final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. Barcelona are closing on Marcos Alonso deal! Barça and Chelsea are finalising the agreement, working on the last details in order to get deal completed very soon.Been told final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. Barcelona are closing on Marcos Alonso deal! Barça and Chelsea are finalising the agreement, working on the last details in order to get deal completed very soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBBeen told final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. https://t.co/e7YGDcTD8H

The England international replaced Alonso as the Blues' first-choice left-back due to the Spaniard's lack of speed and physical presence. However, the 31-year-old enjoyed a lengthy spell in the starting line-up last season after Chilwell suffered a serious knee injury in November.

The former Fiorentina star has just one year remaining on his contract with Chelsea. As per Barcablaugranes, the left-back is keen to return to Spain this summer.

Barcelona are keen to sign a top-quality left-back this summer as they lack adequate cover and competition for veteran defender Jordi Alba. The Spaniard is approaching the latter stages of his career and could struggle to play on a regular basis.

Chelsea spend big to sign Marcos Alonso's replacement

Chelsea have already signed Marcos Alonso's replacement. The Blues have acquired Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee in excess of £60 million as per Sky Sports. This will make him the most expensive defender in the club's history.

Cucurella joined the Seagulls from Getafe last summer for just £16 million. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with the club as his consistent performances helped them finish ninth in the Premier League table. He also earned the Brighton 'Player of the Season' and 'Players' Player of the Season' awards.

Can’t wait to get started! Hello Blues, I’m finally here! So proud of joining this team and happy to have achieved one of my dreams since I was a KID, to play for CHELSEA F.C.Can’t wait to get started! Hello Blues, I’m finally here! So proud of joining this team and happy to have achieved one of my dreams since I was a KID, to play for CHELSEA F.C.Can’t wait to get started! 💙 https://t.co/aYw3foWR7k

The 23-year-old's technical and defensive abilities make him the ideal replacement for Marcos Alonso at Chelsea. His ability to play as a left-back, left wing-back, and left-sided centre-back will benefit Thomas Tuchel.

Cucurella could make his first appearance for the Blues as soon as Saturday as Alonso is reluctant to be involved against Frank Lampard's side.

