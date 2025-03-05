Chelsea star attracting interest from LaLiga giants with €30m deal lined up: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella in the summer. They are preparing a €30 million offer for the Spaniard.

Javi Galan has been unimpressive for Atletico this season as was also evident in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Real Madrid. Rodrygo Goes got past him comfortably at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as Atletico lost 2-1. Moreover, Reinildo Mandava could also leave the club in the summer.

Hence, as per Fichajes.net, the Spanish giants are interested in signing Marc Cucurella. The Spainard has been impressive for Chelsea in recent months after an underwhelming start to life at the club. The Blues signed him from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of €65 million in the summer of 2022. He's made 89 appearances for them, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Cucurella has operated as a traditional fullback and has also inverted under Enzo Maresca. His ability to play in multiple systems has impressed Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. They are preparing a €30 million to sign him in the summer.

Cucurella's contract with Chelsea expires in 2028. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million but the Blues are likely to demand a higher fee.

Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of Serie A star: Reports

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Theo Hernandez is expected to leave AC Milan in the summer. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire in 2026 and the club will not look to extend it. Hence, they will hope to cash in on him in the summer to avoid letting him leave for free next year.

Hernandez joined Milan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 and played a key roled in their Serie A title win in the 2021-22 season. However, his performances have dipped in recent games and he's faced plenty of criticism this season. He was also sent off in the UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg as Milan lost 2-1 on aggregate and were eliminated.

Chelsea are among a number of clubs who've been linked with a potential move for Hernandez. The Blues are likely set to part ways with Ben Chilwell, who's on loan at Crystal Palace. Moreover, Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga could also leave in the summer.

As per the aforementioned report, Rafael Leao could also be on his way out from Milan in the summer. He's also been linked with a potential move to Chelsea.

