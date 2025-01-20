Chelsea star Cole Palmer lands mammoth six-figure contract to star in unique England Amazon Prime documentary: Reports 

According to The Sun, Chelsea ace Cole Palmer has signed a six-figure deal with Amazon to feature in a Prime documentary about the England national team. The project will focus on the next generation of emerging talents in English football.

Cole Palmer made a name for himself at Chelsea last season, emerging as the club's best player in his debut campaign for the club. He also made an impact for The Three Lions in Euro 2024 despite being used as a substitute. He scored in the final, as they lost 2-1 against Spain.

The documentary will take a look at Cole Palmer’s progress as well as those of other England players. A source told The Sun:

“This is an exciting project for everyone. Amazon were desperate to land Cole. He’s one of the hottest properties in the world. The series will lift the veil on his life so far, feature exclusive footage, and help him connect with fans on a new level. But it won’t just be about Cole. Other England players of the future have also signed up.”

Filming is said to be underway and the documentary is expected to premiere in the spring of this year. The reports further added that the FA (Football Association) was reached out to regarding the project and have approved it, with another source adding:

“They know how important players like Cole will be if England are to end a 60-year wait for a major trophy. It’s important they allow a relationship to form between the players and fans. The FA saw the fruits of that under Southgate and want it to continue.

“Cole is intensely private but a balance has to be struck, given how special a talent he is. He’s excited and wants fans to get to know him. He’s just a normal kid. He loves football and is a whizz on Fifa in his spare time.”

Cole Palmer has continued to perform at a top level at Chelsea. He is currently joint-fourth in the Premier League goalscoring charts this season with 14 goals to his name in 21 appearances.

Is Cole Palmer fit to play for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight?

Cole Palmer is a doubt for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. He seemingly picked up an injury in the first half of his side’s 2-2 with Bournemouth in midweek.

He was able to manage the situation until full-time without being substituted. However, Enzo Maresca provided a pessimistic update about the player’s fitness ahead of their clash with Wolves. He said Palmer, along with three other players, missed the training sessions and are doubts for the game.

The Italian manager told the media at the pre-match press conference on Friday (via Chelseafc.com):

"We were without Cole today, he was not in the session. Levi was also not in the session today, Enzo wasn’t in the session today, Romeo wasn’t in the session today. So, we have three or four players who are doubts for Monday’s game because of the last game.

"Cole had a kick in the ankle in the first half [against Bournemouth]. He didn’t train today and we don’t know if we’ll train tomorrow or in two days. It’s the same situation with Enzo, Levi and Romeo."

The west London side are sixth in the Premier League standings but could move into fourth place with a win against Wolves.

