Chelsea star completes medical ahead of £34 million move - Reports

Tammy Abraham has completed his AS Roma medical ahead of his move from Chelsea. The striker is in Italy and is set to be unveiled this week.

Sky Sports reports suggest Tammy Abraham has completed his medical and will become an AS Roma player. The Chelsea striker is set to join for £34 million this week, with the Blues having a £68 million buy-back clause that can be activated from June 2023.

The 23-year-old striker was not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans, and it was clear from the moment the German arrived at Stamford Bridge. Despite being Chelsea's top scorer, the Englishman never got a chance under Tuchel as he preferred Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz, or Timo Werner upfront.

Thomas Tuchel admitted there was a chance of Tammy Abraham moving this summer, following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. The Chelsea manager said:

"There are always possibilities that players leave us especially when you sign someone in the same position. The situation with Tammy is clear and we discussed it. There is no news, we have a good relationship and he is a good player. He is in the squad for tomorrow and he has the chance to play. We will see in the days after that what is his wish and what the possibilities are. Today is Friday and tomorrow is Saturday. There is no news for his situation."

Thomas Tuchel admits Tammy Abraham was unhappy at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has openly admitted he failed to push Tammy Abraham at Chelsea. The German manager accepted the Englishman was not given enough chances, which made the striker unhappy at the club. He said:

"Unfortunately not. It is the same as players coming in, I will not comment on the actual situation, how far it is, and if it's true or not true. Tammy is in the squad and did good preparation matches. He (Abraham) was clearly not happy with the last half a year, and he has maybe reason not to be happy. Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players."

This summer, Tammy Abraham becomes the second Chelsea youngster to move to Serie A, following Fikayo Tomori's move to AC Milan.

