Chelsea star deemed fit to travel for pre-season after having precautionary scan on his knee - Reports

Chelsea defender Reece James has been given the go-ahead to travel to the United States for his side's pre-season tour.

James reportedly underwent a precautionary scan on his knee earlier this week after complaining of pain, per The Evening Standard. The right-back dealt with issues with his knee throughout last season.

However, The Athletic's Simon Johnson reports that James is fine and good to go for Chelsea's tour of the States. He will join up with Mauricio Pochettino's squad who face Wrexham in their first friendly next Thursday (June 20).

James endured a difficult past campaign as he struggled with injuries. The right-back missed 26 games across competitions and also sat out the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-year-old has earned plaudits for his performances over the years and is regarded as one of the best right-backs in Europe. However, consistent injury issues are plaguing his development and he will hope for a more positive upcoming season.

James did feature 24 times across competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. He will want to get minutes under his belt during pre-season following an injury-ridden campaign.

The England international also has fresh competition for the right-back berth at Stamford Bridge. Malo Gusto, 20, will be part of the Chelsea squad for pre-season following his move to the club from Lyon. He will come in as Cesar Azpilicueta's replacement who has since left for Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea's Reece James on missing out on the World Cup

Reece James suffered a serious knee injury in October.

James was expected to be Gareth Southgate's starting right-back at the World Cup in Qatar. His inspired performances from the 2021-22 campaign were evidence of not only his defensive capabilities but also his attacking talent. He scored six goals and contributed 10 assists in 39 games across competitions.

However, James suffered a knee injury against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in October. This ruled him out of England's World Cup campaign and he was devastated at the time. He wrote on Instagram:

"Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible."

James was willing to take a risk on his injury but Three Lions boss Southgate wasn't. He added:

"I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take."

Southgate instead opted to use Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier as his right-backs in Qatar. James watched on as England made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by runners-up France. The Chelsea defender then made his return from the long-term injury in February before picking up another knock.