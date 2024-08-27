Chelsea star extends deal with Blues as he joins PL club on loan: Reports

Kepa Arizzabalaga has reportedly signed a new one-year deal with Chelsea and joined Bournemouth on loan for the season. The Spanish goalkeeper is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to the Vitality Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Kepa has extended his deal with the Blues until June 2026. He joins the Cherries on loan until July next year with no option or obligation to buy.

Kepa, 29, will be reunited with Andoni Iraola, who is coaching Bournemouth. The pair were teammates at Athletic Bilbao nine years ago before the former joined Chelsea for £72 million.

That fee makes Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in history, but he's failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. He spent last season on loan at Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury.

Kepa made 20 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants, keeping nine clean sheets. He was unable to persuade Madrid to make the move permanent and he returned to west London earlier this summer.

Chelsea headed into the new season with many goalkeepers, and young Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen joined from Villarreal. Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, veteran Marcus Bettinelli, and academy product Lucas Bergstrom are other options available to Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea agree deal for Genk's Mike Penders, teenage goalkeeper will arrive next summer: Reports

Chelsea's spending doesn't stop, and another goalkeeper has been signed up amid Kepa's departure on loan. The Blues have swooped for Genk shot-stopper Mike Menders who will join the club next summer, per BBC Sport.

Penders, 19, will join on a long-term contract until 2032 in a deal believed to be worth around £17 million. He made his debut for Genk's senior team in July and is a Belgium U19 international.

The Belgian was expected to sign for Chelsea this summer and return to Cegeka Arena on loan. However, the west Londoners have decided to officially bring him to Stamford Bridge next summer to keep an international loan spot available, as Fifa only allows six.

Penders's stock is growing in Belgian football, but he'll face hefty competition once he officially joins Maresca's side. Jorgensen, 22, has just arrived at the club, while Petrovic, 24, impressed last season.

Sanchez, 26, has started the season as Maresca's No.1, somewhat surprisingly given Petrovic's fine end to the 2023-24 campaign. This is why there was no place for Kepa in the squad.

