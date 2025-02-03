Chelsea star eyes exit on Deadline Day but unlikely to join Premier League rivals - Reports 

Chelsea star Joao Felix could reportedly leave the club in the ongoing winter transfer window. However, he's likely to move abroad rather than join another Premier League club.

The Blues signed Felix from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of €52 million last summer. He's made 20 appearances across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. However, most of them have been in cup competitions. He's played just 363 minutes across 12 Premier League appearances, starting just thrice.

Hence, Felix has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this winter. As per transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, AC Milan and Aston Villa are both interested in signing him on Deadline Day (February 3). However, as per Sky Sports, the Portuguese is unlikely to join Villa.

The Villans, meanwhile, have recently signed Marcus Rashford and are also set to sign Marco Asensio, both on loan. Hence, they might also not be interested in bringing Felix any more. Milan, meanwhile, are struggling this season and are eighth in the Serie A table and could use some attacking spark.

Felix's contract with Chelsea expires in 2030 and any move this winter is reportedly expected to be a loan move.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca explained lack of game time for Joao Felix earlier this season

Joao Felix has made 12 appearances in the Premier League this season, recording one goal and one assist. He's started just thrice, though. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku has also started just three league games for Chelsea this season, making 19 appearances overall.

Earlier this season, head coach Enzo Maresca explained why the duo can't get minutes in the league despite their impressive cup performances. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"I feel a shame for Joao and I would like to give him more minutes in the Premier League, but we need defensive balance and we cannot play with Joao, Cole [Palmer], Christo.

"I’d like to put all of them on the pitch but then you need to defend, and you need the right balance. I don’t have any doubts that if Joao keeps working well, he will find his moment in the Premier League."

The west London side, who were once second in the Premier League standings, have slipped to sixth place. They can move into fourth place if they beat West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday, February 3.

