Chelsea star has five offers as he eyes loan move away - Reports

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana has interest from five clubs from Germany and France as he looks to secure regular playing time next season, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Fofana, 20, joined the Blues from Norwegian club Molde FK for around €13 million in January. The striker moved to the Premier League following an impressive spell in Norway, where he bagged 24 goals and 10 assists from 65 across competitions.

However, the Ivory Coast international has found playing time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge so far. His only start for Chelsea last season came in their 1-0 home defeat against Southampton in the Premier League in February. The youngster only featured three other times for the English giants in the 2022-23 campaign.

It's worth noting that Mauricio Pochettino's side have reportedly agreed to sell Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a deal worth up to €75.6 million. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also widely expected to leave the club this summer. Those two players' departures would increase Fofana's chances of earning more playing time next term.

Chelsea, though, have all but sealed the signature of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for over €35 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. With Armando Broja also returning from injury, there are no guarantees that Fofana will be a regular under Pochettino.

Hence, a temporary move could be on the cards for the former Molde center-forward. Fofana will not be short of options if he leaves the Blues on loan. According to the aforementioned source, he has interest from at least five clubs.

Bundesliga club Augsburg are among the clubs keen on acquiring Fofana's services as per the report. They enquired about signing the Ivorian on loan in January and have now rekindled their interest in him. The Bavaria-based club, though, face competition from league rivals Union Berlin.

Fofana has also attracted significant interest from clubs in Ligue 1. LOSC Lille, OGC Nice and Strasbourg have expressed their desire to snap him up if the report is to be believed. Strasbourg's interest is particularly noteworthy as Chelsea acquired a majority stake in the French club this week.

Where would Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana fit in at the five clubs?

Augsburg are currently stacked in attack with five center forwards. Mergim Berisha and Kelvin Yeboah are on loan, but the club have the option to make their moves permanent. They have also agreed to sign Sven Michel from Union Berlin and it's unclear where David Datro Fofana would fit in.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, will be left with Jordan and Kevin Behrens as their center forwards options when Michel's move to Augsburg becomes official. The Chelsea striker could thus become a regular starter at the Bundesliga club, with their manager Urs Fischer preferring a two-man frontline.

Lille notably risk losing Jonathan David this summer, with the Canada international linked with clubs across Europe. They could move for Fofana if the striker departs. The Ivorian, meanwhile, could compete with Terem Moffi at Nice.

Strasbourg have three center-forwards in their ranks, with Habib Diallo being their first-choice No. 9. However, the Senegal international reportedly has interest from other clubs, including West Ham United. A move for Fofana thus makes sense for the French club.

