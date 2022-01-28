Chelsea star heading for exit as club refuse to meet his contract demands - Reports

Cesar Azpilicueta looks all set to depart Chelsea next summer, with his current contract with the Blues expiring at the end of the ongoing season.

According to reports from Metro, Azpilicueta and Chelsea haven't been able to reach an agreement over a contract extension. A major reason behind the disagreement is the Premier League giants' policy of offering only a 12-month deal to players over 30 years of age.

Azpilicueta, who turns 33 in August this year, believes a one-year deal will not provide him with security in the future. Consequently, the Spaniard looks set to move out of Stamford Bridge on a free transfer next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez . Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decisionBarça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision 🇪🇸 #FCB Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the veteran defender, with reports claiming the Blaugrana are currently working on the details of a deal to bring him to the Camp Nou. The La Liga giants could offer Azpilicueta a contract until 2024 and are likely to be able to meet his wage demands as they will not be paying a transfer fee.

His exit could prove to be a problem for Chelsea, though, with the possibility of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also leaving the club. As things stand, both Rudiger and Christensen will also be free agents next summer. While the German international has been linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Barcelona are rumored to be interested in signing Christensen.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a tremendous servant for Chelsea

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has been a constant presence in the Blues' starting XI ever since. The Spaniard has been trusted by all Chelsea managers over the last nine-and-a-half years and has made his mark as a Premier League great.

Overall, Azpilicueta has made a mammoth 456 appearances for the London-based club across all competitions, amassing 14 goals and 56 assists.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



Yet this summer feels (to me) the right time to say goodbye, even if that is the tough thing to do.

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Cesar Azpilicueta is a Chelsea legend; a man who after the CWC may have legitimately won it all.Yet this summer feels (to me) the right time to say goodbye, even if that is the tough thing to do. Cesar Azpilicueta is a Chelsea legend; a man who after the CWC may have legitimately won it all.Yet this summer feels (to me) the right time to say goodbye, even if that is the tough thing to do. football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

The 32-year-old has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, one UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues and one UEFA Super Cup in Chelsea colors.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has a great chance of adding to his trophy tally this season. Chelsea have made it to the EFL Cup final, where they will take on Liverpool, and will also compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in February. The Blues are also alive in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Edited by Samya Majumdar