Chelsea star holds secret negotiations with Barcelona amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger's agent on Wednesday, with a view to signing the German international as a free agent in the summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona officials, Mateu Alemany and Jordy Cryuff had a three-hour meeting with Rudiger's agents in the Spanish city to discuss a potential summer move.

Rudiger is in the final months of his contract at Chelsea and there has been no progress over an extension. The German is also being targeted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma back in 2017 and has gone on to make 190 appearances across all competitions for the Blues. The German has established himself as one of Thomas Tuchel's most important players this season and has made 41 appearances across all competitions.

"It’s a no-problem situation for me" - Chelsea manager Tuchel on Barcelona linked Rudiger

Earlier this year, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about Rudiger's situation at the club and whether he is confident his compatriot will extend his contract. He said:

“I don’t feel that [Rudiger] needs a lot of words, pampering, coffee talks and invitations to dinners and whatever. He’s a top professional, this is what he has proved. He’s very important and nothing has changed. We’re in talks, it’s in good hands, because I trust the club 100 per cent and I have trust in my player. So it’s a no-problem situation for me, obviously also for Toni.”

Despite Tuchel's confidence, the club will now find it difficult to extend Rudiger's contract given their current ownership situation. The Blues have been sanctioned by the league due to former owner Roman Abramovich's alleged ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The club are now unable to renew or extend any players' contracts until they find a new owner.

The Blues are set to lose three defenders as free agents at the end of the season, with Rudiger being joined by Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. It remains to be seen whether the club will be able to salvage the situation come the end of the campaign.

