Chelsea star identified as ideal successor to replace Lionel Messi and become face of MLS after 2026 FIFA World Cup: Reports

The MLS have set sights on making Chelsea star Christian Pulisic the face of the league after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, replacing Lionel Messi. The plan is to lure him back to the United States, and the player is open to making the return.

As per AS, the MLS have already made plans for the future despite Lionel Messi about to join the league. The Argentine is yet to make his debut for Inter Miami, but the league is already thinking about the players who could replace him as the face of the MLS.

Chelsea's Pulisic is seen as the best pick, and plans to move to the MLS after the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain mutual. As for his current plans, Pulisic's future at Chelsea remains in the balance. The forward has not cemented his place in the starting XI and is the subject of bids from AC Milan and Lyon, as per The Athletic.

The Serie A side have tabled a €22 million bid, while Lyon offered €25 million plus a sell-on clause.

Lionel Messi warned about MLS by Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig, who shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Barcelona, has sent them a warning ahead of their first training session with their new side Inter Miami.

The Barcelona legends have moved to the MLS this summer but are yet to land in the United States for their first sessions. Speaking to AS, Puig said that the MLS will benefit from the duo's arrival and reckons the league is the best to end their careers.

The youngster, who rejected Chelsea to make the MLS move, said (as per Marca)

"I think it is a league with a great future. Now that Leo (Messi) and (Sergio) Busquets have arrived ... I think they can give a lot to this league, and the league can give them a lot.

"I think it's a spectacular place to learn or to finish the great careers that they have. I'm very happy for them. I have been able to speak with Busi, and he is very happy."

He added:

"The thing I dislike about MLS is the trips, and the time changes. I think that for a player sometimes resting well is difficult, that's one of the things that have been difficult for me to adapt to."

Riqui Puig has shared the Barcelona dressing room with Lionel Messi 26 times. They have combined for one goal in 851 minutes together.

