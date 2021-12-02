Chelsea star included in four-man Manchester United transfer shortlist as Ralf Rangnick receives £100 million boost - Reports

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is reportedly one of four players Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has on his radar for the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United have appointed former RB Leipzig manager Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the season. According to the Mirror, the 63-year-old coach has been handed a £100 million transfer budget to recruit new players in January.

One of the main targets for Rangnick is Timo Werner. The forward worked under Rangnick back during his days in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. Werner joined Chelsea in 2020 for a fee of around £47.5 million. The German international has, however, failed to make a positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has so far scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists in 64 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions.

According to the Mirror, Rangnick is keen to reunite with Werner at Manchester United and believes he can bring the best out of the 25-year-old.

Ralf Rangnick is keen to use his connections at RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to sign new players at Manchester United. Christopher Nkunku and Amadou Haidara are two other players on Rangnick's radar this January.

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is the final player on Rangnick's shortlist. The manager has close ties with the 21-year-old forward's father Alf-Inge Haaland. Rangnick was also the sporting director at RB Salzburg when Erling Haaland emerged as a top forward.

Erling Haaland will have a release clause of £63 million which will be triggered at the end of the current season. Manchester United will be hoping that Ralf Rangnick's influence could see them sign Haaland over their rivals. Chelsea were also linked with a move for the Norwegian forward this summer.

Manchester United have fallen way behind Chelsea in the Premier League

Manchester United's recent run of poor results has seen them fall way behind Chelsea and other title rivals in the Premier League. As things stand, the Red Devils are 15 points behind Chelsea, who are top of the league standings.

With the Red Devils struggling so much this season, the club is keen to add reinforcements to improve their fortunes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in some rich vein of form this season. The Blues are a point clear of Manchester City and two points ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League standings.

