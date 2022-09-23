Chelsea star injured during training with national team - Reports

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reportedly suffered an injury in training while on international duty with the USMNT.

According to The Mail, the forward missed his team's 2-0 friendly defeat against Japan due to an unspecified injury. The US Soccer Federation stated that Pulisic was out 'because of a knock he took in training earlier this week'.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Breaking: Christian Pulisic is out of USA's game vs Japan today with an injury he suffered in training this week. Breaking: Christian Pulisic is out of USA's game vs Japan today with an injury he suffered in training this week.

USA have another friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (September 13) in Spain, which is their final game before the upcoming FIFA World Cup. There is still no word on whether Pulisic will be fit for the clash. Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Giovanni Reyna started on the left wing instead of the forward against Japan.

Pulisic has started just one game for Chelsea this season but has played a part in all eight of their games so far. He has failed to contribute a single goal or assist so far in the campaign.

The forward has been disappointing for the Blues since his move from Dortmund in 2019. He has scored 25 times in 123 games and has failed to secure a place in the first team.

USMNT Only @usmntonly



Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams didn't get Christian Pulisic a birthday gift 🤣



(via "I'm not wasting my money on him"Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams didn't get Christian Pulisic a birthday gift 🤣(via @ussoccer "I'm not wasting my money on him" 😂Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams didn't get Christian Pulisic a birthday gift 🤣(via @ussoccer) https://t.co/f6VjTPjgzL

Brad Friedel backs Christian Pulisic to find form at Chelsea

The forward will be desperate for regular first-team football under Blues manager Graham Potter. While Pulisic has been disappointing in recent months, former US goalkeeper Friedel believes he will soon thrive in the Premier League if given a chance for Chelsea.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa shot-stopper told Betway:

"From a United States fan perspective, I want Pulisic to play more, and I want him to do well in the World Cup. He may really benefit from Thomas Tuchel leaving because things weren’t going incredibly well on the playing front in terms of starts and minutes on the pitch."

Friedel added:

"Again, I don’t know what Graham Potter’s views are of him, but he is a new head coach so he is going to give him a chance: I am sure of that at some stage. But he might be one of the players who really benefits from a managerial change."

The former Tottenham keeper also claimed that he could see England captain Harry Kane move to the MLS at some point, as he proclaimed:

"I'm not stirring anything up, I've never spoken to him about it, but I do know he does love American sports. Could I see him over here at some point? Yeah, I could."

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Christian Pulisic was left "dumbfounded" after being benched in the 2021 UCL Semifinal by Thomas Tuchel Christian Pulisic was left "dumbfounded" after being benched in the 2021 UCL Semifinal by Thomas Tuchel 👀 https://t.co/eT4GM0cIGv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far