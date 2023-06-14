Chelsea star Kai Havertz linked with surprise move to London rivals - Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz. However, the Blues' £75 million valuation of the German is too high for the Gunners.

Havertz was recently linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants didn't want to shell out the Blues' demand of £60 million plus add ons. Los Blancos have since turned their attention towards Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe.

Havertz had a poor campaign for the Blues last term. He scored only nine goals and provided one assist in 47 matches across competitions. However, since his 2020 move from Bayer Leverkusen, he has been a key player for the Stamford Bridge club.

Havertz has so far scored 32 goals and has provided 15 assists in 139 matches for Chelsea. Despite his recent struggles, Havertz remains a quality player. He can be a massive addition to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is keen on improving his team as the club will be back in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

Journalist provides an update on Chelsea's transfer plans

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at Stamford Bridge as the new manager. The Argentine looks to steady a ship that went through turbulence last season. In a bid to do so, Pochettino might need to work on his squad.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that apart from a goalscorer, the Blues are also in the hunt for a new goalkeeper. The likes of Andre Onana and David Raya are on the club's shortlist. Jacobs wrote for GiveMeSport:

"There's no doubt Chelsea are working furiously behind the scenes. I don't think one signing will fix all, although a primary goalscorer will obviously be really important. But it's several outgoings that will allow Pochettino a manageable squad size. This is the key to building chemistry."

Pochettino has a wealth of experience in the Premier League from his time at Tottenham Hotspur, spending five full seasons at the north London club.

The Argentine has also taken charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), leading the Parisians to a Ligue 1, Coupe de France and a French Super Cup title over two seasons.

