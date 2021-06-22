Chelsea star keen to extend his stay at the club - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly open to extending his stay at the club and wants to sign a new long-term deal.

The German international played a key role for Chelsea in the second half of last season and helped them to their second Champions League title.

After being overlooked by former manager Frank Lampard, Rudiger turned his season around under Thomas Tuchel and was one of the first names on the team sheet.

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2022, and there have been no talks between the club and the player regarding a new deal.

Is this real or am I dreaming!? 🦁😍🏆 Greateast day of my career! ⚽💙 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/fEWwTYqPZ4 — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 29, 2021

As per Sky Sports, Rudiger will not push for a move this summer and is willing to see out the final year of his contract at Chelsea if he is not offered a new deal.

Thomas Tuchel keen on keeping Rudiger at Chelsea

Having played an important role under Tuchel, it’s no surprise that the German manager wants to keep his compatriot at the club.

“If he wants a new contract, he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances. He has been amazing since day one,” Tuchel said in May.

Chelsea’s performances at the back improved under Tuchel as the likes of Thiago Silva and Rudiger were key cogs with their experience and consistency.

To mount a title challenge next season, Chelsea will need to retain their best players and Rudiger is certainly one of them.

The 28-year old is also an important part of the German national team, and will hope to play a big role as they chase a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Rudiger has made 149 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017, and is one of the longest serving defenders at the club right now.

Considering he is in the peak years of his career, it would be a surprise of Chelsea don’t secure his future at the club and let him leave for free next year.

