Chelsea star left disappointed as owner Todd Boehly block exit - Reports

Chelsea's USA forward Christian Pulisic is unhappy with new owner Todd Boehly, as per The Athletic (reported via Metro). The situation has developed as Boehly has reportedly prevented the American winger from leaving the club on loan this summer.

With Pulisic struggling for game time under Thomas Tuchel, he might have been expecting a loan spell away from the club to regain his form. However, Boehly has blocked his exit to add depth to his squad at Chelsea.

Boehly took over the club this summer after a rushed sale by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

It will be a tough pill for the American winger to accept as he is likely to continue as a substitute player. With the World Cup in Qatar coming up later this year, Pulisic would have preferred to play at a club where he would have been given a bigger role.

The young forward is only 23 years old and needs to keep playing on a regular basis to develop his game.

Chelsea will need to include players in Anthony Gordon deal: Report

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market this summer. They have already signed star players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling to strengthen their first team.

They have also brought in young players like Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Marc Cucurella, who could be a part of the setup for several years.

It appears that the Blues are still in the market for new signings. Their latest target is Anthony Gordon of Everton. The Merseyside winger has been in brilliant form for the Toffees and could make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, it is being reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Football London) that the Blues will need to include players in their deal to sign Gordon.

Reports confirm that Everton boss Frank Lampard wants some Blues players included in the deal. His preferred list of Chelsea players includes Michy Batshuyai, Armando Broja, and Billy Gilmour.

It could be a difficult deal for both parties to finalize. Chelsea are likely to want to retain Armando Broja at the club, meaning Everton will have to decide from the rest. With less than 100 hours left before the transfer window slams shut, the deal will have to move past from here on.

