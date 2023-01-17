Chelsea star likely to leave Stamford Bridge in bargain price next summer as 22-year-old contemplates his future: Reports

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly expected to seal a permanent transfer away from his boyhood club for a cut-price fee.

Hudson-Odoi, 22, has been regarded as one of the Blues' top academy prospects in the recent past. However, he has failed to cement a place in their squad since making his professional debut in January 2018.

A versatile winger blessed with flair and dribbling, the England star is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bayer Leverkusen. So far, he has scored only once and laid out as many assists in 947 minutes of first-team action for the Bundesliga outfit, spread across 15 matches.

“That's where I've always been since I was a kid”. Callum Hudson-Odoi tells BBC: “I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there”.“That's where I've always been since I was a kid”. Callum Hudson-Odoi tells BBC: “I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there”. 🔵 #CFC“That's where I've always been since I was a kid”. https://t.co/aAFaaOTuCa

According to The Athletic, Hudson-Odoi is set to decide on his future at Chelsea with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024. Several clubs across Europe have already started to formally register their interest in the 2018-19 Blues' Young Player of the Year.

Hudson Odoi, who has been a part of the Blues' setup since 2007, has fallen down the pecking order in Graham Potter's squad following the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk. He is also likely to monitor Joao Felix's situation in the Stamford Bridge side while formulating his decision.

Should the right-footed attacker not be handed a contract extension on his current terms, he will be eligible to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January of next year before leaving on a free transfer.

Overall, Hudson-Odoi has registered 16 goals and 22 assists in 126 games across competitions for the five-time Premier League winners.

During the ongoing winter transfer window, Chelsea have added five new players to their squad. Apart from Mudryk's £89 million arrival and Felix's short-term loan signing, the club have also snapped up Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos for over £55 million.

Chelsea have now spent £421m this season. 🤯 ◉ £89m Mudryk◉ £75m W. Fofana◉ £55m Cucurella◉ £50m Sterling◉ £34m Koulibaly◉ £33m Badiashile◉ £20m Chukwuemeka◉ £13m Andrey◉ £12m Aubameyang◉ £12m Casadei◉ £11m D.D. Fofana◉ £9m Félix (loan)◉ £8m SloninaChelsea have now spent £421m this season. 🤯 https://t.co/VEhogKX3SZ

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher tipped to secure a move to Premier League rivals

Speaking on talkSPORT, Rangers legend Ally McCoist asserted that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would be an ideal fit for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe's pressing system. He elaborated:

"Conor Gallagher's the kind of player, I think, that Newcastle should be going for. He's young and hungry... that would make quite a signing. The way he plays the game, Newcastle fans would really take to him. He's high energy and great effort. Perfect for them."

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are assessing the possibility of signing Gallagher, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech, in the ongoing winter transfer window. However, Chelsea are hoping to retain the midfield pair to properly tackle their ill-fated injury crisis.

