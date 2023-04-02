Chelsea star linked with shock move to Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been linked with a shock permanent move to Premier League rivals Fulham this summer.

Ziyech, 30, has failed to cement a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax for a fee of £33 million in 2020. So far, he has helped the west London outfit lift a total of three trophies so far.

A left-footed technical operator renowned for his set-pieces, Ziyech has dropped in the pecking order for the Blues of late. Despite being linked with a temporary move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, he failed to seal the switch due to documentation issues on the winter deadline day.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Graham Potter on Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to PSG on deadline day. 🗣️ “He’s disappointed when you get to that point but he’s professional, he knows the game, he knows life. He wants to just get back and help and play.”Graham Potter on Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to PSG on deadline day. 🗣️ “He’s disappointed when you get to that point but he’s professional, he knows the game, he knows life. He wants to just get back and help and play.”Graham Potter on Hakim Ziyech’s failed move to PSG on deadline day. 🇲🇦❌ https://t.co/cgQ13OCW1X

According to Jeunes Footeux, Fulham have emerged as one of the potential clubs interested in securing Ziyech's services this summer. The Cottagers, who are keen to sign one star on either a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy, have already made contact with the Moroccan's entourage.

While Ziyech is believed to be determined to move on in the close season, Fulham have two hurdles ahead of them. The SC Heerenveen youth product's high-priced wage demands and interest from other European clubs are expected to hamper Marco Silva's hopes of striking a possible deal.

Ziyech, who has a deal until June 2025 at Chelsea, has struggled to get first-team minutes since Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix's winter arrivals. He has featured in just 844 minutes of action this season, spread across 19 appearances across all competitions so far.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinalist has netted 14 goals and laid out 11 assists in 102 matches across all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea urged to re-sign Serie A attacker

Speaking to Betting Sites, former Chelsea star Chris Sutton slammed his erstwhile club's decision to sell Tammy Abraham to AS Roma and insisted that his return is still probable. He elaborated:

"Tammy is an out and out number nine and Chelsea decided to let him go. That was a bit strange, but of course, they expected [Romelu] Lukaku to come in and have a stormer which he didn't do. Buying Tammy back is one of those that I can see happening."

Urging the Blues to re-sign the Roma striker, Sutton continued:

"I think he's done pretty well at Roma. The criticism of Chelsea is that while they have lots of creative players, they don't actually have somebody to stick the ball in the net. So, I think £68 million would be a smart piece of business to bring Tammy back."

Poll : 0 votes