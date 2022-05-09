Chelsea star might not play for club again after 'heated exchange' led to bust-up with Tuchel: Reports

Marcos Alonso's Chelsea career appears to be in doubt following a reported bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Journalist Nathan Gissing has claimed that the defender was brought off at half-time during the Blues' 2-2 draw with Wolves on Saturday, 7 May due to a "heated exchange" with his boss.

Gissing also reports that the dressing room feels Alonso may have played his final ever game for the club, with his priority being to return to Spain this summer.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing

Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing



Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.



Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it.



More details soon. Understand Marcos Alonso was subbed off at half-time against Wolves due to a bust-up between Tuchel.Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it.More details soon. Understand Marcos Alonso was subbed off at half-time against Wolves due to a bust-up between Tuchel. 🚨Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it. 🇪🇸More details soon. https://t.co/liVkxSNmgG More: The feeling inside the dressing room is this could be Alonso’s final game in a #CFC shirt this season or maybe ever, with the Spaniard’s priority is to return to Spain this summer.Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. twitter.com/nathan_gissing… More: The feeling inside the dressing room is this could be Alonso’s final game in a #CFC shirt this season or maybe ever, with the Spaniard’s priority is to return to Spain this summer. 🇪🇸 Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. twitter.com/nathan_gissing…

Barcelona are believed to be chasing the 31-year-old, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2016.

The Spanish international has made 43 Chelsea appearances this season, with Ben Chilwell's ACL injury leaving Alonso as the only recognized left-back at the club for large spells of the campaign.

Following the draw with Wolves, which was the Blues' third consecutive game without a win, Tuchel was asked by Chelsea's official website why Alonso was taken off, to which the German replied:

"Marcos was not injured, it was just a decision we made."

Alonso's contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, having made 209 appearances for the West London club, scoring 28 goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are well informed on Marcos, confirmed as Barcelona are working on Marcos Alonso as new candidate for left back position. He’s one of 3/4 options on the list now considered by the board.Barça are well informed on Marcos, confirmed as @postunited advanced. Alonso’s current deal with Chelsea expires in June 2023. Barcelona are working on Marcos Alonso as new candidate for left back position. He’s one of 3/4 options on the list now considered by the board. 🇪🇸 #FCBBarça are well informed on Marcos, confirmed as @postunited advanced. Alonso’s current deal with Chelsea expires in June 2023. https://t.co/PXhk0pr69F

Chelsea's ownership issues "not worth thinking about" for Tuchel

The Blues are limping over the line in the Premier League, having only claimed eight points from their previous seven encounters.

Conor Coady's 97th minute equalizer for Wolves has left Chelsea nervously looking over their shoulders in the table as they lie just a point above Arsenal and are 5 points ahead of 5th-placed Tottenham with 3 games remaining.

BBC News has reported that a consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly has been chosen as the club's prospective new owner, but Tuchel refuses to use the takeover rumors as an excuse for his side's poor form.

He told Chelsea.com:

"No, I don't think ownership is a reason for lack of focus. We showed when the situation began that we can still focus. I would not consider this as advantage for Leeds as it does not change much for us because the sanctions are not lifted. It's not worth thinking about, we have our own stuff to solve and make better."

He added:

"I heard the news this morning and I was in my match routine so there was no reaction from me. I have not spoken to anybody yet but as I said, I was in my morning routine. I do not check my phone or scroll the news when in my routine and that was the same as always because I have a lot to do. I do what I do, which is to try to do the best preparation for the match."

CFC_HashTag💧 @EbereCFC Todd Boehly 🗣️ “ We want to get to the point where the opposite team don't even want to play.”



Thomas Tuchel 🗣️ “ We want to build a team no one wants to play.”



Can we now say this is A match made in heaven? Only time will tell Todd Boehly 🗣️ “ We want to get to the point where the opposite team don't even want to play.”Thomas Tuchel 🗣️ “ We want to build a team no one wants to play.”Can we now say this is A match made in heaven? Only time will tell https://t.co/pwnuyJCTNP

Edited by Diptanil Roy