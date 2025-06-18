Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk charged by FA for alleged doping offences, could face 4 year ban: Reports

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has received an official charge for the FA for doping and could receive a ban of up to four years, as per reports. The Ukrainian forward will remain in limbo as investigations continue ahead of a final verdict being reached on his case.

The Telegraph reports that the FA have charged the 24-year-old with having violated Anti-Doping regulations after he tested positive for banned substance meldonium. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has employed renowned firm Morgan Sports Law to help prove his innocence in the case.

Mudryk saw a sample test positive for the substance last year, leading him to receive a provisional ban and be dropped from Chelsea's games from November. He made a rare public appearance in Wroclaw last month as the Blues won the UEFA Europa Conference League title after keeping a low profile since his ban.

Mykhailo Mudryk has placed his trust in the firm that helped Paul Pogba secure a reduction of the length of his ban in a bid to avoid a lengthy ban. He has also received legal support from Chelsea, with the club keen to help him find a solution to his travails. His B-sample result has yet to be revealed, as he has maintained his stance that he is innocent of the charges against him.

Mudryk has a contract until 2031, having signed for seven-and-a-half years in January 2023. The Blues may opt to terminate his contract, as Juventus did with Pogba, if he does receive a four-year ban. They have already given his number 10 shirt to star midfielder Cole Palmer for the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea remain in talks for Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea have continued talks with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of star forward Jamie Gittens this summer, as per reports. The Blues failed with multiple bids to sign the English youngster ahead of the commencement of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks are ongoing between both clubs despite reported interest from other sides, including Arsenal. The 20-year-old forward is only interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, where he has agreed on a contract until 2032.

Jamie Gittens is part of the Borussia Dortmund squad at the Club World Cup and appeared in the goalless draw against Fluminense in their opener. He is touted as the replacement for both Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge and is keen on a move.

