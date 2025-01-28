Chelsea star offered to Barcelona but Hansi Flick has no interest in signing him - Reports

Barcelona have been offered a chance to re-sign Chelsea forward Joao Felix this year, according to El Nacional. However, the report adds that Hansi Flick doesn't want the player in his squad.

Felix spent last season on loan at Camp Nou, registering 10 goals and six assists from 44 games across competitions. However, the Catalans opted against signing him permanently last summer and the player ended up leaving Atletico Madrid to join Chelsea on a seven-year deal.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old has failed to convince Enzo Maresca, and his future with the London giants remains uncertain. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is now planning to take him back to LaLiga.

The super agent is all set to sit down with Barcelona president Joan Laporta to discuss a deal for the player. However, Laporta is reportedly unlikely to entertain the proposal, because the player doesn't fit Hansi Flick's plans.

The Catalans are looking to get back to their best under the German manager, who is eyeing smart additions to his roster. Flick wants players who suit his philosophy and can contribute to both ends of the park.

Barcelona are working on a tight budget and cannot make luxury signings, so a move for Joao Felix looks unlikely.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain open to his departure, with Aston Villa apparently eyeing the player with interest. Unai Emery reportedly wants to upgrade his attack and has set his sights on the Portuguese.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Barcelona forward?

Joao Felix

Chelsea are planning to move for Barcelona's Raphinha, according to recent reports. The Blues have had their eyes on the Brazilian since he broke into the scenes with Leeds United.

Raphinha turned down a move to Stamford Bridge in 2022 in favor of joining the Catalans. He has come into his own this season under Hansi Flick.

The 28-year-old has registered 23 goals and set up 11 more from 31 games across competitions this campaign. He is one of the LaLiga giants' most important players at the moment and is under contract with Blaugrana until 2027.

The Brazilian's efforts have forced Chelsea to rekindle their interest. The Blues are apparently willing to offer €90m to take him back to the Premier League this year.

Barcelona are adamant that Raphinha will not be sold. However, the Blues' offer has sparked internal debates at Camp Nou, as it would enable the Catalans to make a big profit on the player who cost around €58m.

