Chelsea star open to leaving on loan as he continues to struggle for game time under Pochettino: Reports

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is reportedly open to heading out on loan this summer as he continues to lack game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

TEAMTalk reports that Madueke is prepared to leave Stamford Bridge on loan for more first-team opportunities. The English winger wants to ignite his international career and is struggling to do so with Pochettino's side.

Pochettino has handed Madueke, 22, just four starts in 12 league games with the former PSV Eindhoven attacker netting two goals. He's made 21 appearances across competitions, registering four goals and one assist.

One of those goals was a winner in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on December 27. Pochettino suggested that Madueke had vented his frustrations with the Chelsea boss' lack of faith in him before that game (via GOAL):

"I like it because he showed he was upset with me. He was disappointed with me because he didn't play too much — also because he's been injured."

Expand Tweet

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV in January 2023 for £29 million. He could follow in the footsteps of Ian Maatsen who left on loan for Borussia Dortmund in January. The Dutch left-back has been impressing in the Bundesliga with one goal and two assists in nine games after a frustrating period at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams

Nico Williams is on Mauricio Pochettino's radar.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new winger this summer with question marks over Madueke's future. Pochettino also has Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, and Mykhailo Mudryk as options but could be looking to bolster his frontline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blues are keeping tabs on Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams. The Spanish winger is having a fine season at San Mames, posting six goals and 12 assists in 28 games across competitions.

Williams has a €50 million release clause but the west Londoners haven't been put off by this. They are joined in the race to sign the 11-cap Spain international by several other Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old attacker can play on either flank but prefers the left. He is quick and has given defenders a torrid time in La Liga. He has the attributes to flourish in the Premier League where its football is played at a higher pace.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea's widemen, except Cole Palmer, have disappointed this season. Sterling has endured topsy-turvy form that has seen many question his future at the club.

Meanwhile, Mudryk and Madueke have struggled to earn consistent starting berths in Pochettino's side. This has played a role in their frustrating campaign with the Blues sitting 11th in the league.