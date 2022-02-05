Chelsea star 'open to' new deal amid interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly open to the prospect of extending his contract with the Blues despite rejecting the club's latest contract offer. The German has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months.

According to the Daily Mail, Rudiger is ready to make a compromise with regards to his contract demands. The club are willing to offer the 28-year-old a £200,000-per-week salary package, which still reportedly falls short of the German's demands.

Reports have, however, suggested Rudiger is happy and 'fully open to staying' at Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £29 million. The defender was a regular member of the Blues' starting line-up during his first two seasons with the club. However, he fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge during Frank Lampard's spell as manager.

Rudiger was given the chance to resurrect his career by Lampard's successor, Thomas Tuchel, during the second half of last season. The 28-year-old went on to play a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Antonio Rudiger 'open' to Chelsea compromise despite latest contract snub Antonio Rudiger 'open' to Chelsea compromise despite latest contract snubmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/OEIk91DojK

The German has continued his impressive form for the Blues this season, scoring three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the west London club. Rudiger's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season and he has so far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension. Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid are interested in signing the defender.

Manchester United are eager to sign a defender to partner Raphael Varane in the centre of defense next season. The club have reportedly grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Real Madrid parted ways with Raphael Varane last summer but failed to sign an adequate replacement for the Frenchman. PSG are also believed to be monitoring Rudiger's situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could be open to the idea of selling Cesar Azpilicueta if Antonio Rudiger extends his contract

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona are set to offer Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta a three-year contract. The Spaniard's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. He is widely expected to run down his contract with the club and become a free agent next summer.

Azpilicueta has developed into a club legend during his nine-and-a-half seasons with the Blues. He has made over 450 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 14 goals. The 32-year-old has also helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League title and two Europa League titles.

Pys @CFCPys



Via #CFC BREAKING : Antonio Rudiger REJECTS NEW contract worth closer to the £200,000 a week mark, both parties are open to more communication and Chelsea are hopeful they can still strike an agreement with the defender.Via @SamiMokbel81_DM BREAKING : Antonio Rudiger REJECTS NEW contract worth closer to the £200,000 a week mark, both parties are open to more communication and Chelsea are hopeful they can still strike an agreement with the defender. Via @SamiMokbel81_DM #CFC https://t.co/2fUpFBwPjp

The Spaniard has 27 appearances for the club in all competitions this season. Despite his prominent role in the club's dressing room and on the pitch, the London club could be open to the prospect of parting ways with him next summer if Antonio Rudiger signs a contract extension.

Also Read Article Continues below

The veteran defender is currently behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Trevoh Chalob at Chelsea.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar