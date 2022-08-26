Chelsea star prefers Tottenham move over return to former club: Reports

Out-of-favor Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech prefers a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur rather than a move back to his former club Ajax.

According to analyst Johan Derksen via Sport Witness, Spurs have emerged as a comparatively attractive destination for the Moroccan as he is linked with a move back to Ajax.

Ziyech has been strongly linked with a potential exit from Stamford Bridge throughout the summer, having struggled for first-team football under Thomas Tuchel.

Ajax have been rumored to be keen on their former star as a replacement for Brazilian international Antony. Antony continues to be strongly linked with a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in a deal worth around €100 million.

The report claims that the Eredivisie champions could face strong competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of the Chelsea wideman.

Antonio Conte is understood to be keen on the versatile attacking midfielder as he looks to bolster his side ahead of the transfer deadline day.

Johan Derksen has claimed that Ziyech would fancy a move to north London rather than moving back to the Dutch first division as he wants to succeed in the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by Ajax Showtime:

“I can imagine that he prefers Tottenham, because he wants to succeed in England.”

He added:

“(Returning to Ajax is) a bit as a rejection. He would be received with applause here, that would be a warm welcome, but instinctively the boy has failed in England.”

Another Dutch analyst, René Van der Gijp, has also claimed that the Chelsea flop would choose Tottenham over a return to Ajax.

He said:

“If you can play at Tottenham or you play against Sparta, RKC or Go Ahead, then you go there, right?”

Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has not been able to live up to his price tag of £33.3 million following his move to Chelsea back in 2020.

The technically-gifted Moroccan international has struggled for regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel. Till date, he has made just 29 starts in two seasons at Stamford Bridge and has only gotten 26 minutes of playing time so far this season.

The Spurs target made a name for himself at Ajax, Heerenveen, and Twente prior to his move to the English capital. His numbers at Ajax were quite astounding, where he scored 49 goals and produced 81 assists in 165 games.

We will have to wait and see what awaits him in the future, but a move looks quite likely in the next few days.

