Chelsea star previously linked with a move to European giants set to leave club in January - Reports

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

As per Fabrizio Romano, via the Express (h/t Daily Star), Bayern Munich were interested in signing Chalobah this summer. The player was also keen to reunite with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who is currently managing the German giants.

However, no move materialized. Nottingham Forest came to the table with an offer for the English centre-back. But he declined a move in favor of staying at Chelsea, where his contract expires in the summer of 2028.

Chalobah is now expected to look for greener pastures after falling out of favor under Mauricio Pochettino. He is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and hasn't played a single minute of competitive football this season.

The Argentine manager currently has Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile in central defense. Axel Disasi was also signed from AS Monaco immediately after Wesley Fofana's knee injury in the summer.

Chalobah, 24, has been with the Stamford Bridge outfit since 2007 and has since made 63 senior appearances for them across competitions. He can also play as a defensive midfielder — a position he was regularly used in during his loan spells at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah talked about potential transfer to Italy this summer

Inter Milan were reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea this summer.

I Nerazzurri were set to lose Milan Skriniar on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and were looking to bolster their defense for the upcoming season. When the rumors about a potential move to Inter were rife, Chalobah spoke about a potential move to Italy.

The Englishman told Sky Sport while on a holiday in Italy in June (h/t Metro):

"‘I don’t know what the future holds. I played in France as well, in England, and you never know. Italy is a nice country. When you play in a new destination, it’s something for a player to experience for himself. Italy is very beautiful as well.

"Obviously, I am still a Chelsea player, but you never know. I like it here in Italy, the weather is good, the people are nice, food is good, I am enjoying my time here [on holiday in Italy]."

Inter eventually saw Skriniar leave for PSG in July but signed Benjamin Pavard and Yann Bisseck to replenish their depth. They also made Francesco Acerbi's loan transfer permanent for a fee of €3.5 million.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sold Kalidou Koulibaly and saw Cesar Azpilicueta leave for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. In terms of incomings in central defense, they signed Axel Disasi and integrated Levi Colwill into the senior team.