Chelsea star puts on 5-6 kg of muscle mass, working on becoming undisputed starter under Enzo Maresca: Reports

Chelsea loanee Aaron Anselmino has reportedly improved his fitness in a bid to become a regular starter for the Blues under Enzo Maresca next season. Anselmino joined Chelsea from Boca Juniors last summer for a reported fee of €16.5 million, but he was immediately loaned back to the Argentine side on a season-long loan.

While Anselmino was loaned back to his childhood club, he has been in England since the turn of the year, but is yet to make his debut with the Blues senior team. The 19-year-old has, however, featured with the U-21 team of the Premier League side, with his only appearance coming against Liverpool’s U-21 side in February.

Since playing against Liverpool, the Argentine defender has been on the sidelines due to injury and is now close to regaining full fitness.

According to Bolavip, Aaron Anselmino has added between 5 and 6 kilos of muscle mass as he undergoes a special training to put to history his recurring muscle injuries. The teenager is keen to have the physique expected of a Premier League player so as to slot into Enzo Maresca’s starting XI at Chelsea.

The report added that Maresca considers Anselmino for the short-term future, and the Blues intend to have him complete his physical fitness training before they make a decision on whether he will be considered for the first team.

Adding to the intrigue, the Chelsea boss reportedly plans to have Anselmino ready for the start of the next campaign. As such, this reduces the likelihood of the defender leaving on loan this summer. Meanwhile, the situation could change should the Blues make new signings in the summer transfer window.

Jadon Sancho told to often do something he has barely done at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged Jadon Sancho to ''shoot much more'' as his future at the west London club hangs in the balance.

Sancho joined the Blues last season on a season-long loan from Manchester United. However, his recent dip in form has thrown his long-term future at Stamford Bridge into doubt.

Amid the speculation of an exit at the end of the season, Maresca told Sancho what he should do to perhaps salvage back his position. Maresca said (via Football London):

"In terms of our wingers, we arrive there many, many times. Then it is up to them if they want to cross, go one-v-one, if they want to shoot.

"Probably, Jadon could shoot much more. That is something we have invited many times. Hopefully he is going to shoot more from now on. For us, it's important to arrive there, with Jadon, with Noni [Madueke], with Pedro [Neto], with Tyrique [George]. And from there to create chances."

Sancho has scored two goals and provided seven assists for Chelsea this season. His last goal for the Blues came in a Premier League match with Crystal Palace in January.

