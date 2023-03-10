Chelsea star ready to end 4-year stay and leave in the summer - Reports

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could reportedly be on his way out of the club this summer transfer window. The USMNT star has failed to cement a starting spot at the club since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the 2019 winter window.

According to ESPN, Pulisic could be leading a summer exodus from Chelsea as the club's board tries to trim down the squad ahead of next season. He has been repeatedly linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge but no move has materialized so far.

Recent reports from NBC Sports have also named the clubs showing interest in acquiring Pulisic's services. Interested parties include Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and three Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, namely Los Angeles FC, Miami and Atalanta.

Pulisic has struggled to carve a spot in the club's starting XIs. The arrivals of the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix have sent him further down the pecking order.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier but the move did not come to fruition. But if the aforementioned reports are anything to go by, the Red Devils could return for the American this summer.

Dortmund, Pulisic's former club, are also said to be showing interest as he thrived during his time with the German giants. With the Westfalenstadion outfit, he has made 127 appearances, scoring 19 and assisting 26 times.

It was his Dortmund form that spurred Chelsea to shell out €64 million for his services in 2019. However, he has failed to hit a similar vein in England and could now be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic has struggled in the English Premier League with Chelsea

Pulisic hasn't been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge under several managers. He has made a total of 137 appearances for them across competitions, scoring 26 and assisting 21 times.

A knee injury has reduced his participation to just 22 matches this term, in which he has scored once and assisted twice. Most of his appearances have come from the substitute bench this term, as he has accumulated just 805 minutes of action in all.

