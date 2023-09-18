Chelsea star ready to quit if he loses starting XI spot, Tottenham Hotspur retain interest - Report 

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly prepared to leave the club if he is dropped by Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur are still interested.

According to Football Insider (via TEAMTalk), Gallagher will consider his future at Stamford Bridge if he loses his place in Pochettino's side before January. The England international knows he will need game time ahead of the European Championships next year.

The 23-year-old could be under pressure soon as Romeo Lavia is recovering from injury. The Belgian midfielder was signed in the summer from Southampton for £53 million and may be eyeing Gallagher's spot.

Meanwhile, Carney Chukwuemeka is also sidelined and is facing six weeks out after undergoing surgery. However, he too could push for Gallagher's starting berth in the Chelsea side that have started the season woefully.

Gallagher has started all six of the Blues' games across competitions this campaign. He is yet to score or assist and his future was uncertain in the summer amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs are still said to retain an interest in the English midfielder who has captained Chelsea in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell. He has two years left on his contract and the club's financial situation could lead to his departure.

The Blues will consider selling Gallagher for the right price to help aid their Financial Fair Play standing. talkSPORT reported in the summer that the club's valuation of the midfielder was £50 million.

Gary Neville criticizes Chelsea's spending under co-owner Todd Boehly

The Blues co-owners have made vast changes to their squad.

Chelsea have spent nearly £1 billion since their change in ownership in May 2022. They have broken the British transfer record on two occasions, signing Enzo Fernandez (£106 million) and Moises Caicedo (£115 million).

31 players have come through the Stamford Bridge door under Todd Boehly's watch and yet the same problems from last season are taking hold. It's simply too many changes for a coach to handle.

Gary Neville alluded to this with his damning verdict of the situation at the club. He told Sky Sports following their latest setback against Bournemouth (via The Mirror):

“It’s mad, it’s chaotic – the amount of players they bring in, we have been saying it for 15 months! We have seen it with United, that lack of stability at the top since Todd Boehly came in from Roman Abramovich. Every department at the club has changed and its too much."

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea's hierarchy's recruitment model was to sign players under the age of 25. This saw many enticing options such as James Maddison, 26, who was a player Pochettino liked move elsewhere.

Neville touched on the Blues' transfer strategy:

“The project feels a bit mad with no coordination. I know they are signing young players on long contracts but it is something I am not sure about; Pochettino is a fantastic coach and the club will have to let their manager work it out over a period of time.”

The west Londoners will next be in action against Aston Villa on Saturday (September 24). They don't play European football midweek due to their dismal 12th-placed finish last season.