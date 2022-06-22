Chelsea star's £150,000-a-week wages could scupper potential move to Ligue 1 side: Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's weekly wages of £150,000 could reportedly scupper a potential move to Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice.

The Spanish goalkeeper has become backup to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel. This past season, Kepa, 27, made just 15 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, keeping eight clean sheets.

The Spaniard is becoming frustrated with his bit-part role at Chelsea and may look to move this summer. FootMercato (via The Sun) reports that Nice are interested in signing Kepa on loan, having just sold Walter Benitez to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

However, Kepa's £150,000 wages at Stamford Bridge may prove to be a problem for Nice, with Chelsea likely eager to get him off their wage bill.

The Ligue 1 side have also just made Marcin Bulka's loan move from Paris Saint-Germain a permanent one. This means Kepa could face competition from the Pole if the move for the Blues keeper is completed.

The Spaniard will be eager to return to the Spanish national squad with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon later this year. Kepa had been part of the Spain national side before, making 11 appearances although he hasn't featured in the team since 2020.

Another side taking an interest in the Blues goalkeeper is Lazio, who are managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

The world's most expensive stopper has kept 47 clean sheets in 123 appearances for the west London side since joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £78 million.

Chelsea looking at a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga

The former Lazio goalkeeper has been linked.

It appears that Chelsea are making moves to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga should the Spaniard leave this summer. The Daily Mail reports that the Blues are keeping tabs on free agent Thomas Strakosha, formerly of Lazio.

The Albanian was back-up to former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina at the Stadio Olimpico last season. He made 31 appearances across all competitions and kept 11 clean sheets. Strakosha is also the first-choice keeper for the Albanian national side, earning 19 international caps.

Fulham had also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old although they are interested in luring Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Craven Cottage.

Strakosha has admitted he is flattered by interest from the Blues, telling Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go podcast (via Metro):

"I’m really honoured to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid."

