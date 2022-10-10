Chelsea star's agent spotted in Barcelona as transfer rumors emerge: Reports

Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, has reportedly been spotted in Barcelona as transfer speculations continue to emerge about his client's future destination.

Jorginho, who is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, has been a first-team name for Chelsea since arriving from Napoli for a fee of £57 million in 2018. He has helped the club lift four trophies, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown.

A technical operator who plies his trade as a regista, Jorginho has scored 27 goals and contributed nine assists in 199 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit. The midfielder was also crucial to Italy's UEFA European Championship 2020 triumph.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Giacomo Iacobellis, Jorginho's agent was recently in Barcelona amidst rumors of a move to the Catalan giants next summer. Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany has already stated that free transfers are essential to the club.

With club captain Sergio Busquets set to depart the club next summer, Barcelona are said to be in pursuit of a replacement. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi have also reportedly been identified as potential successors.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Busquets will 100% stay this season and then could leave next summer. Sergio Busquets, approached by MLS clubs for next summer. He’s key part of Xavi project for this season - but there’s still nothing discussed on his contract, currently expiring in June 2023.Busquets will 100% stay this season and then could leave next summer. Sergio Busquets, approached by MLS clubs for next summer. He’s key part of Xavi project for this season - but there’s still nothing discussed on his contract, currently expiring in June 2023. 🇪🇸🇺🇸 #FCBBusquets will 100% stay this season and then could leave next summer. https://t.co/yXXH7LvXAY

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana signed Franck Kessie on a free transfer from AC Milan during the summer transfer window as a defensive midfield option. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Pablo Torre are other midfield choices for the Catalan giants in the ongoing campaign.

If Jorginho were to swap Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou in the future, he would be the third Chelsea player to do so in recent times. Earlier this summer, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso left the Blues on free transfers. Jules Kounde and Raphinha also opted to join Barcelona instead of Chelsea.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde reveals why he chose to reject Chelsea

Jules Kounde has admitted that he joined Barcelona earlier this summer after being impressed by Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez's speech. He said in an interview (via Metro):

"I was interested in being part of this new wave, in search of titles, and to put Barça back where it has always been, among the best clubs. Then there was the conversation with the coach. We talked about football, mainly."

He added:

"I felt a real confidence from him, that he had a real knowledge of myself, my game and my qualities. I spoke with [Thomas] Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come but I simply preferred Xavi's speech."

Kounde, who sealed a £55 million move in August this year, has registered three assists in five games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

Poll : 0 votes