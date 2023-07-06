Chelsea star's proposal to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr still on the table despite issues with medical - Reports

Al-Nassr are still on their mission to add Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the team's attack despite the Moroccan's failed medical. Ziyech's move seemed to be off due to the player having a knee issue.

However, James Benge of CBS has reported that the offer remains on the table. Ziyech, however, will earn 40 percent lower than his salary if he faces fitness issues. If Ziyech manages to stay fit, he will earn the offered €15 million.

Ziyech has become somewhat of an outcast in Chelsea in recent times. He made only 24 appearances during the 2022-23 season, providing three assists across competitions.

However, a move to the Middle East could help the 30-year-old rejuvenate his career. He could also get the chance to play alongside one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

James Benge further reported that the Saudis are very careful about making new signings. They want players to be fit and present on the field as they are paid a large amount of money for being the face of the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Al-Nassr have appointed Cristiano Ronaldo's compatriot as new head coach

Al-Nassr have decided to appoint Luis Castro as the new coach of the club. The Portuguese coach was last in charge of Brazilian side Botafogo. He has previous experience in European football as well as he managed Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Castro, 61, will look to help Ronaldo and the rest of the team win silverware this season after the team went trophyless last term. Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Castro said back in 2020:

"When you have Ronaldo in your team, you should never let go of him. He is the best player in the world. A machine that never stops working. His story is amazing. Cristiano is like a building that has risen by itself, without anyone's help."

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 matches. Al-Nassr have made moves in the summer transfer market as Marcelo Brozovic has already joined from Inter Milan. Ziyech could also be on his way.

