Chelsea star who scored twice already in pre-season now set to leave club: Reports 

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly being linked with an exit away from Stamford Bridge this summer as per Standard. PL duo of West Ham United and Tottenham are currently leading the race for the player.

Gallagher, 23, has been one of the standout players for the Blues during their ongoing preseason preparation in the US. The English midfielder has already bagged two goals, in the club's two preseason games against Wrexham and Brighton.

However, it looks as though his recent performances for Mauricio Pochettino's side won't secure his chances of staying at Chelsea next season. The Blues are currently keen to trim down their squad even further this summer, with Gallagher being earmarked to leave.

The West London giants are currently overseeing a massive clear out this summer, that has so far seen a total of 13 players leave the club on permanent transfers.

More players could still be heading towards the exit door, with Gallagher now being the latest name being a target. The duo of West Ham United and Tottenham have both shown interest in the midfielder who is currently valued at £35 million by Chelsea, as per Standard.

The Hammers are currently in the market for midfield reinforcements after selling former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British-record £105 million transfer fee.

Spurs, on the other hands, have also targeted Gallagher as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg. The Danish international has reportedly asked his club to let him join Spanish side Atletico Madrid this summer, as per Football Espana.

Meanwhile, should Gallagher be allowed to leave this summer, it could further deplete Pochettino's midfield, as the Blues have already let go of a couple of first-team midfield stars. Notable mentions include, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Koavcic, Mason Mount and the likes.

It will be interesting to see how events unfold surrounding Gallagher's future at Chelsea, amid interest from the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino states his excitement after Chelsea's victory over Brighton

The Blues made it back-to-back victories in preseason under head coach Pochettino, as they secured a 4-3 win over PL side Brighton.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Nicholas Jackson, Conor Gallagher and Mykhailo Mudryk were enough to ensure that Blues remain unbeaten thus far, during their preseason games in the US.

Speaking after the game, head coach Pochettino revealed that he picked a couple of positives from the game and was happy with the overall performance of his side, against 10-man Brighton. In his words via the club's official website, Pochettino said:

"I am happy, I saw many positive things. I am so happy with the attitude of the players and the staff. We showed great attitude and energy against a team that did a fantastic job last season.

"I am so happy with the balance in these two-and-a-half weeks. We know we have to work a lot and continue to improve. But we're starting to see certain principles that will be very, very important for us."

Next up for Chelsea in their ongoing preseason fixtures will be a game against Newcastle United. It will be their second PL series clash and the third game overall in the US.