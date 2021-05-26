Chelsea star ‘tactically perfect’ as Serie A giants plot surprise swoop - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud this summer. The Frenchman has barely played under Thomas Tuchel this season and does not seem to be part of his future plans.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Stefano Pioli sees Giroud as 'tactically perfect' and wants to add the striker to his squad this summer.

Giroud is set to become a free agent after the month of June and AC Milan are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

Piolo will reportedly use Giroud in tandem with superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Giroud also seems receptive to the idea of joining AC Milan after the Serie A outfit's qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The report also states that RC Lens and Fenerbahce are also interested in the Frenchman's signature. But the 34-year old is reportedly keen to play Champions League football next season.

AC Milan want to sign Olivier Giroud on a two-year contract, according to La Repubblica 🇫🇷🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cAWblV1edg — Goal (@goal) May 25, 2021

Giroud had a strong first half of the 2020-21 season under Frank Lampard and looked set to sign an extension at Chelsea. But since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January, the Frenchman made only a handful of appearances for the Blues, most of which came off the bench.

The Frenchman only made 17 league appearances for Chelsea, scoring four goals along the way. Giroud seems keen to leave the club in search of more regular playing time in a bid to make France's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea looking to bolster their attacking options this summer

Chelsea are interested in bringing in both Haaland and Sancho this summer

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to add some more firepower to Chelsea's attack this summer. The German tactician has seemingly lost faith in Timo Werner and is looking at potential candidates to lead the line ahead of the former Leipzig hitman.

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, as Tuchel is a huge admirer of the striker's skillset. Haaland's current teammate Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Tuchel is reportedly willing to part ways with both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud to bring in the Dortmund duo this summer. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to afford both players given the current financial climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues are also interested in Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

The three forwards #Chelsea are most interested in signing are Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.



[via @SkyKaveh] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 24, 2021