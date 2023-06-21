Chelsea star 'seriously considering' move to join Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as Saudi club return with huge offer: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly considering joining his former teammate Edouard Mendy at Saudi giants Al Ahli.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Mario Conterio, the Saudi side have returned with an improved contract offer for Lukaku. The Belgian has been eyeing a permanent move to Inter Milan after spending last season on loan.

However, hopes of a return to the Nerazzurri are fading and Conterio claims that he is 'seriously considering' Al Ahli's latest offer. The 30-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after a disappointing second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku fell out with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel during the 2021-22 campaign. This led to him making a return to Inter, the club whom he left for the west Londoners in 2021 for €113 million.

The Belgian international scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri last season. However, Inter have been unable to secure his permanent signing much to his frustration.

Lukaku now could be set to become the latest high-profile name from Europe to head to the Saudi Pro League. He may also link back up with his former Chelsea teammate Mendy. The Senegalese goalkeeper has joined Al Ahli on a three-year deal, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It remains to be seen the price that Al Malaki are willing to pay for the veteran frontman. He has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech verbally agrees to join Al Nassr

Hakim Ziyech looks set to join Al Nassr.

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech also looks set to arrive in the Saudi Pro League this summer. Transfer expert Romano claims that the Moroccan has agreed terms with Al Nassr.

The Moroccan has struggled ever since arriving in west London from Ajax in 2020 for €40 million. He has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 appearances. This pales in comparison to the 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 games he managed previously at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ziyech will be joining an Al Nassr side that boast legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo. He arrived at Mrsool Park in January and has ignited a lust from the Saudis to lure European talent to the Middle East.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Ronaldo's side are set to pay Chelsea around €10 million for the attacker. He has two years left on his contract with the Blues.

