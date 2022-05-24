Chelsea star set to be handed double his wages in new contract: Reports

Chelsea are set to hand Mason Mount a new deal once the Todd Boehly takeover is complete. The Blues are ready to double the midfielder's wages from the current figure of around £80k per week.

As per a report in iNews, Thomas Tuchel's side have decided to offer Mount a new deal before entering the final two years of his deal. His current contract expires in 2024, and he is looking to extend his stay at Chelsea.

Mount has won the 'Player of the Season' award at Chelsea over the last two seasons. He finished the current season with 11 goals and 10 assists after making 32 appearances in the league.

However, he was not impressive in the cup matches as he managed just two goals in 14 games.

Mason Mount on winning the Chelsea 'Player of the Season' award

Mason Mount was delighted to win the 'Player of the Season' for the second year running. This was the second time in the Premier League era that a player had won the award in his first two seasons at Chelsea, with Juan Mata being the first.

Speaking to the club's website after picking up the award, he said:

"It is an unbelievable feeling. If someone had told me that in my first seasons I would win this twice I would never have believed them at all."

"It is a massive thank you to the fans because they are always behind me and it has been a difficult last couple of weeks for myself, but with the support they have given me they keep pushing me. The boys help me as well and we have been very strong throughout the season to stay together and not let anything bother us."

Mount continued to talk about the season and said:

"It has been a rollercoaster of a season. I feel like you always say that at the end of a season, but this season and the circumstances we have had to go through have been different, but we have gone into every game with the same mentality and been focused on everything."

"Yes, we could have done better, we strive to do better, but the way the boys have handled it throughout the season, the staff, us as a club, has been brilliant and we will be back next season."

Chelsea have a big summer coming up, with defensive recruitment being their top priority. The Blues have already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Marcos Alonso and captain Cesar Azpilicueta looking likely to follow them.

